Six Penticton area athletes and two coaches will be members of Team B.C. for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Feb. 25-29 in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Shawn Blatz, Darryl Hagel, Lynden Hicks, Jeri Lee Hodgins and Gregory Ovenden of Penticton will make up Team BC Bulldogs in the five-pin bowling event.
Team BC alpine skiing athlete Malcolm Tietjen splits his time between Vancouver and Penticton, and participates in the Special Olympics Penticton 10-pin bowling program when here.
Fae Hodgins of Penticton is the volunteer coach of the bowling team and Ray Huson of Penticton is a volunteer coach of the alpine skiing team.
Comprised of 143 athletes with intellectual disabilities, 42 volunteer coaches, and 13 mission staff from 42 communities around the province, Special Olympics Team BC 2020 is preparing to shine on the national stage.
More Special Olympics Team BC information is available at www.soteambc2020.ca
