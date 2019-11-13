Lori Hood had it going in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league play at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Hood logged the ladies’ high single of 311, high four-game of 859 and high average of 206.
On the men’s side, Matt Simpson had the high single of 347, Mike Elder the high four-game of 1,037 and Chris Bradford retained the high average of 245.
Brent Illingsworth had a solid single game of 315.
Team Stewart claimed the high single of 907 and high four-game of 3,195.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play, Harold Thompson snagged the high single of 197, and Bob Biro the high triple of 513 and high average of 178.
Nor-Mar Trucking had the team high single of 852 and Deveney Stamps the team high triple of 2,489.
