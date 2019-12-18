Chris Bradford went rolling into the Christmas break in Monday Mixed Mixed five-pin bowling league play at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Bradford took the high four-game of 1,066 and carries the high average of 243 into the two-week break. Matt Simpson had the high single of 296.
On the ladies’ side, Rose Stasiuk had the high single of 255, Debra Arishenkoff the high four-game of 807 and Lori Hood the high average of 208.
Team Koene had the high single of 905 and the high four-game of 3,199.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin action, Dave Deveney logged the high single of 235 while Bob Biro had the high triple of 578, a single game of 202 and retained the high average of 181.
Taylor Shea checked in with a 200 single, while Deveney Stamps had the team high single of 894 and high triple of 2,593.
