One point stands in the way of a ninth straight Interior Division pennant for the Penticton Vees.
Danny Weight scored his team-leading 24th goal at 1:12 of 3-on-3 overtime as the Vees topped the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for their ninth straight victory in front of 3,110 fans Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Lukas Sillinger and Jay O’Brien also scored for the Vees (40-11-1-1), who can close it out with a victory (or overtime/shootout loss) against the West Kelowna Warriors Sunday at 2 p.m. at the SOEC.
Logan Shaw and William Poirier with a late equalizing goal scored for the Silverbacks (27-20-4-1), who earned a big point to move two ahead of the Vernon Vipers for third place in the Interior.
Yaniv Perets made 16 saves for the win while Ethan Langenegger stopped 33 shots for Salmon Arm. It was Penticton’s ninth straight home win.
The Vees got behind the eight-ball early. Coalson Wolford raced down the left side and played a perfect pass to a hard-driving Shaw who steered it past Perets at 2:10.
Penticton got on the power play and tied it up at 8:18. Sillinger took a pass from David Silye and beat Langenegger with a low shot on the short side with Weight creating havoc in front of the net.
It was Sillinger’s 19th goal of the season and 100th BCHL point.
O’Brien put the Vees on top 3:26 into the second period with his 23rd of the season and eighth in eight games since returning from a foot injury. The Philadelphia Flyers 2018 first-round draft pick charged down the left side, faked a shot to freeze Langenegger then swooped behind the net and scored on a nifty backhand wraparound.
The Vees continued to carry the play, but couldn’t get the insurance goal and it came back to bite them.
Poirier grabbed a loose puck in the left circle and fired a high shot over a screened Perets on the blocker side with 4:03 to go to tie it at 2-2. Salmon Arm had just four shots in the period.
But the Vees recovered to control the overtime and Weight neatly batted a rebound of Steve Holtz’s shot out of the air to end it.
Weight, Sillinger and Poirier were the three stars.
Smoke Eaters 5 Warriors 4: Phillippe Lapointe got the winner with 1:31 left after tying it with 3:02 to go as Trail rallied with four third-period goals to edge visiting West Kelowna.
BCHL scoring leader Kent Johnson had the other three goals and a helper for Trail (33-14-2-2), who were outshot 35-31.
Elan Bar Lev Wise with two, Holden Kodak and Colby Elmer scored for the Warriors (14-30-5-3), who led 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.
Clippers 3 Vipers 2: Josh Kagan scored twice – including what proved to be the winner with 36 seconds to go in the second period – as Nanaimo triumphed over Vernon at Kal Tire Place.
Liam Ryan also scored for the Clippers (31-16-2-2), while Matt Kowalski and Connor Marritt replied for the Vipers (27-22-2-1).
Vernon, which trailed 2-1 and 3-1 at the intermissions, outshot Nanaimo 28-21.
Kagan, Kowalski and Naylor were the three stars in front of 1,965 fans.
Vernon welcomes Trail to Kal Tire Place Sunday at 2 p.m.
