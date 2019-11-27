The Penticton Vees uneven play on home ice continued.
Nolan Welsh broke a 3-3 tie with 5:41 to go and added an empty-netter as the Prince George Spruce Kings defeated the Vees 5-3 Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees (21-8-1) had rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period and dominated for the most part, but lost their third straight game in regulation for the first time this season and fell to 6-4-1 at the SOEC.
Carter Cochrane, Will Kushniryk and Ryan McAllister also scored for the defending BCHL-champion Spruce Kings (11-15-2-3).
Danny Weight, Tyler Ho and David Silye replied for the Vees, who trailed 1-0 and 2-1 at the period breaks.
Jett Alexander had a strong game with 31 saves while Carl Stankowski had just 15 stops for Penticton.
The Vees had the edge in play in the first period but went to the dressing room down 1-0 as Cochrane scored at 4:11.
It could have worse as Andrew Seaman rattled the post from in close with a yawning cage during a late Spruce Kings power play.
The Vees came in waves in the second period and were finally rewarded at 7:28. Evan McIntyre walked into the slot and threaded a perfect pass to Weight, who calmly directed the puck into the open side.
The Kings came back out of nowhere to reclaim the lead at 14:37 as Kushniryk rapped home a rebound of Thomas Richter’s shot on an odd-man rush.
The opportunistic visitors grabbed a 3-1 lead just 1:32 into the third period as McAllister knocked home a centering feed from Kushniryk after some hesitant Vees defensive play.
The Vees needed just 26 seconds to get back within one. Colton Kalezic made a strong power move to the net and his spinning backhand pass was ripped home by Ho.
And just 1:04 later the Vees were back on even terms as Lukas Sillinger’s superb pass from below the goalline was one-timed by Silye past Alexander on the blocker side. Jay O’Brien added an assist and is second in the BCHL with 43 points.
The Vees pushed for the go-ahead goal but it was the Spruce Kings who got it against the run of play as Welsh was able to knife a bouncing puck near the crease past Stankowski at 14:19.
Stankowski got to the bench for an extra attacker with 1:35 to go but just 19 seconds later Welsh found the empty net to seal the victory.
Alexander, Kushnyryk and Ho were the three stars in front of a good “Wicked Wednesday” crowd of 2,971.
The Vees play a home-and-home with the Merritt Centennials this weekend with the teams convening Friday at 7 p.m. at the Nicola Valley Arena and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the SOEC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.