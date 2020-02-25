The KVR Grade 7 girls’ basketball travel team recently wrapped up a short but successful season.
The team hosted a six-team tournament on Feb. 7-8. Co-coach Jeremy Sherburne ensured the team played a difficult schedule by scheduling the team to play Kelowna basketball powerhouse Dr. Knox.
The Kelowna school sent two strong teams that provided stiff competition for the girls. The tourney was the first truly competitive experience for the Express.
“In our local league we play cross court and do not keep score,” said Sherburne. “At our tournament we were able to play full court and keep score. While the results were not what we had hoped for, the experience of playing the two Dr. Knox teams provided the girls with a great idea of how the game is to be played.”
KVR’s Zoe Sherburne, Maggie Chisholm and Brooklyn Reid were recognized as players of the game.
After a series of locally organized games against Summerland Middle Grade 7 girls and the Grade 6 KVR boys program the girls took to the road and played in the Brocklehurst Tournament in Kamloops.
The Express faced Arthur Stevens of Kamloops in the opener and came out on top by 22.
“It was obvious at the start of the game the girls were a bit overwhelmed and nervous,” noted co-coach Russ Reid.
The game was 11-6 at half time for KVR before the girls settled down and won the game 34-12.
In their semifinal match up against Aberdeen Hall, KVR was up 29-24 with four minutes left before falling 32-29. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t buy a basket despite our many opportunities to score,” said Sherburne.
In their final game the KVR girls played the host school and won 32-30, securing third place.
“These close games are such a great experience for the team as a whole. We saw a significant amount of growth in each girl throughout the tournament,” noted Reid.
Olivia Williamson, Mykara Donoghue, and Dani Van Westen earned players of the games at the tournament.
Over half of the team (12 girls) has signed up for the Lake City D-League this spring. Both Reid and Sherburne said this will be a great opportunity KVR program and for all girls who have signed up to continue to develop their individual and team skills.
“The Lake City Club is very close to having an all-girls’ league for Grades 6-8. This would be the first time the South Okanagan would host a league for girls of this age,” noted Reid.