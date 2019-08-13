A trio of Penticton teams made waves at a dragon boat festival in Kamloops on the weekend.
A total of 23 teams from the Okanagan and Lower Mainland competed in the one-day event.
With the fastest time of the day, Penticton’s Peach City Dragons won the Mixed A final against top teams from Fort Langley, Harrison and Kelowna.
The “Peaches”, as Penticton’s top Mixed team is known, posted a time of 1 minute and 55 seconds in a hard-fought final that saw all four crews finish the 500-metre course less than two seconds apart.
Race officials had to go to video replay to confirm the impressive win.
Penticton’s women’s team 22 In Sync took first place in the Women’s B division.
Less than one second behind them was Penticton’s Despirit Housewives. Both crews managed to hold off teams from Vernon and Fort Langley.
Everyone is invited to watch the local winning teams and others compete at the upcoming Penticton Dragonboat Festival Sept. 7-8.
Volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information, contact admin@pentictondragonboat.com
