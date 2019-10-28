The Summerland Steam enjoyed a five-point weekend while the Osoyoos Coyotes endured a pair of heartbreaking losses as they bid for their first win of the KIJHL season.
The Steam took a tough double-overtime loss to the powerful Revelstoke Grizzlies before beating North Okanagan Knights and Spokane Braves.
Osoyoos gave up a third-period lead and lost to the Sicamous Eagles, after rallying late to force overtime before falling in double-overtime to North Okanagan.
SUNDAY – Steam 6 Spokane 3: Lane French produced a hat-trick and Cory Loring scored twice as the Steam doubled the Braves in a matinee at the Summerland Arena.
Austin O’Neil also clicked, Cody Swan had three helpers and Morey Babakaiff two for the Steam, who scored five straight goals after trailing 2-1 at the first intermission.
Ryan McKenna with two and Nate Wilson scored for the Braves (9-8-0-1).
Eric Scherger made 28 saves for the win and Marcello De Antunano stopped 16 for Spokane.
SATURDAY – Steam 3 Knights 1: Babakaiff scored twice – including an empty-netter – and Ethan Grover had the other as the Steam pocketed a big divisional win in Armstrong.
Tyler Jamieson’s power play goal with 3:27 left had got the Knights within 2-1.
Scherger was terrific with 40 saves while Caedon Bellmann stopped 18 for the Knights.
Sicamous 5 Coyotes 3: Jason Danilec’s second of the game with 2:32 left broke the tie and Brandon Pelletier added an empty-netter as the Eagles rallied for the home-ice win.
Tristan Walz tied the game with 8:30 left and Jakob McLean also scored for the Eagles (8-7-0).
Dylan Stevenson, Owen Lee and Brandon Della Paolera scored for the Coyotes, who have gone 14 games without a win.
Koltin Dodge made 41 stops for Sicamous and Curt Doyle saved 33 for Osoyoos.
FRIDAY – Revelstoke 4 Steam 3 (2-OT): Dalton Irvine scored with 3:28 left in the second overtime as the Grizzlies completed the comeback at the Summerland Arena.
Sam Petruch, Brendan Vulcano and Jordan Kohlman also scored for the Grizzlies, who trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes.
French, Babakaiff and Loring scored for the Steam.
Andrew Palm had 24 saves for the Grizzlies (9-2-0-2) and Scherger made 25 stops for the Steam.
Knights 3 Coyotes 2 (2-OT): Kevin Thomas Walters connected with 2:09 left in the second overtime as the Knights shaded Osoyoos at the Nor-Val Centre.
Tyler Cheetham and Cam McKenzie also scored for North Okanagan.
Blake Astorino tied the game for Osoyoos with 23 seconds left in regulation time with Doyle on the bench for an extra attacker. Brendan Moseley had the other goal.
Sam Kanervisto had 39 saves for the Knights and Doyle racked up 50 stops for the Coyotes.
Kelowna Chiefs continue to lead the Bill Ohlhausen Division with an 11-1-0 record for 22 points. The defending regular season champs beat Spokane 11-2 and Sicamous 5-1 on home ice on the weekend.
Summerland is second at 8-7-0-2, Princeton 5-7-0-2, North Okanagan 5-9-0-1 and Osoyoos 0-12-0-2.
UPCOMING: The Coyotes try to get in the win column as they visit Kelowna on Friday before coming home to face North Okanagan Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena.
The Steam visits 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday and take on the Chase Heat Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
ICE CHIPS: Steam F Cody Swan is up to a tie for fourth in the scoring race with 24 points. Brock Palmer of the Kimberley Dynamiters leads with 36 points – seven more than his closest rival … Kimberley leads the KIJHL with a 12-1-0-1 record for 25 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.