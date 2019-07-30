Ben Cougny’s drive for five was too much for Mabui to handle.
Cougny fired five goals and Zico Pescada added two as Penticton Dental FC torched Mabui 8-1 in Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over division play Monday at Parkinson Rec Centre.
Cougny, in his first season in the league, leads all scorers with 21 goals.
Shawn Goodsell also scored for Penticton, who are 2-0-1 in the second half standings after winning the first half with an 11-1 record.
Dave Newman scored early in the second half for Mabui but by then they were trailing 5-0. Rick Sewell backstopped the victory for Penticton.
Penticton has a stiff test this Monday at Parkinson as they take on a Kal Tire team that handed them their only loss this season.
In over-55 division play on Thursday, Penticton (9-2-2, 3rd place) hosts Lake Country (2-12-0) in a 7 p.m. kickoff at King’s Park 4.
