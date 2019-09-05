The pre-season version of the Battle of the South Okanagan will be staged this weekend.
The Summerland Steam and the Osoyoos Coyotes will meet for the first time in 2019-20 Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos.
Summerland is 0-1-1 in the pre-season while the Coyotes are 1-0 after being Princeton Posse on Labour Day Monday.
Osoyoos hosts Princeton again to close out the exhibition slate on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.
The Steam open the regular season at home Sept. 13 against the Kelowna Chiefs and Sept. 14 versus North Okanagan Knights.
Osoyoos opens on the road the same nights against Columbia Valley and Kimberley.
