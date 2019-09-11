Two teams tied for top spot at the Penticton Golf and Country Club senior men’s day “4 man waltz 3-2-1” outing Tuesday with 102 golfers taking part.
The team of Ken Nickel, Tony Manzi, Chris Cottrill and Glenn Hornick finished even at 115 with Bruce Johnston, Neil Mackie, Gord Bogan and Bill McEachnie.
The teams of Tony Cobb, John Vaccaro, Tom McLaren and Garry Schneiderat tied for third at 116 with Gord Barnes, Frank Gair, Bill McDowall and Jim Forsyth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.