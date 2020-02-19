Two-goal efforts by Khale Skinner Quinn Mulder, Cory Loring powered the 100 Mile House Wranglers to an 8-2 romp over the visiting Osoyoos Coyotes in KIJHL action Monday.
Darian Long and Cody Barnes also scored for the Wranglers (23-19-2-2), who will open the first round of the playoffs on the road against the Chase Heat.
Ryan Bester and Tyler Russell scored for the Coyotes (9-35-1-2), who trailed 1-0 and 4-2 at the period breaks and were outshot 53-30.
Osoyoos host Summerland Steam in their final home game Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena and close out their first non-playoff season in the 10-year history of the franchise Saturday night in Golden.
The Steam, already ticketed for third place in the Ohlhausen Division and a first-round date with the Princeton Posse, host first-place Kelowna Chiefs on Friday and visit the Posse in a playoff preview to close it out on Saturday.
