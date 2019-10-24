The Penticton Community Centre will be hosting the BC School Sports Okanagan Regional High School swim meet on Monday for the second time.
Around 313 swimmers from as far south as Osoyoos, as far west as Princeton and Merritt, and as far north as Kamloops and Salmon Arm are participating.
Individual swimmers and relay teams competing in the swim meet can qualify to represent their school at the BC High School championships in Richmond this November. Penticton Secondary has won the girls’ provincial banner and has come second for the boys’ provincial banner for the past three years.
Proceeds from the meet are donated to the South Okanagan Swim Bursary through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan, a recently formed endowment fund that will provide bursaries to graduating students in the Penticton area who are active in their local swim club.
The community is welcome to attend meet, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.