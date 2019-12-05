The Osoyoos Coyotes need to get on a roll if they’d going to push for a playoff spot.
Another heartbreaking loss at home to the Princeton Posse on Wednesday didn’t help the cause.
Justin Fodchuk scored an unassisted goal to break a deadlock with 12:44 to play and the Posse held on beat the Coyotes 4-3 in KIJHL action at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Devin Watson, Aubrey Macleod and Brendan Adams also scored for the Posse (12-10-1-3), who moved into sole possession of second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, two points ahead of the Summerland Steam.
Chance Derickson, Seth Kriese and Jordan Wood replied for the Coyotes (3-19-1-2), who stayed 12 points behind the North Okanagan Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.
The Coyotes led 2-1 after one period, Princeton was up 3-2 after 40 minutes, before Wood tied the game for Osoyoos early in the third.
Jaysen MacLean made 20 stops for the win and Curt Doyle had 25 saves for Osoyoos.
The Coyotes visit the Knights in a pivotal game Friday in Armstrong, and host Kamloops Storm Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena.
The Steam, 11-13-0-3 overall and 2-6-1 in their last nine games, will try to halt a three-game skid with home games against Kamloops Friday and Revelstoke Grizzlies on Saturday, both 7:30 p.m. puck-drops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.