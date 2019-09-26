The unbeaten Penticton Vees are finally going to play a regular season home game and a raucous crowd of more than 3,000 fans is expected to greet them.
After winning six straight road games to start the season, the atmosphere is expected to be electric Friday as the Vees welcome the West Kelowna Warriors to the South Okanagan Events Centre in a 7 p.m. puck-drop.
“The players are definitely looking forward to it,” said Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson. “They got a taste of it when we had 2,000 fans in here for those pre-season games against Brooks (Bandits). The returning guys know what it’s like in the regular season and playoffs. It’s going to be a fun night for everyone.”
Harbinson said it’s important for the Vees to not change who they are and try not to put on a show.
“When we’re playing our game, we’re coming in waves, wearing teams down with our depth and speed, and not just relying on one or two guys,” said Harbinson. “We need to maintain that same recipe.”
Harbinson said the Vees have won in so many different ways in the first six games.
“We’ve had some highlight goals, we’ve had some greasy goals,” said Harbinson. “You just try not to force things that aren’t there. We’ve had a great three weeks and now we’ve just got to keep finding ways to win.”
Harbinson stressed it will not be easy against a Warriors team – coached by former Vees assistant Brandon West – that has played much better than its 1-5-2 record would suggest.
He said the Warriors have had some late goals that have hurt them - a perfect example being their 4-3 overtime loss to Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Tuesday.
“When you can beat the Vees, especially (at the SOEC), it can change your whole season,” said Harbinson. “They’ve got some great young players there, including that (Levi) Stauber kid who has six goals already. It’s way too early to write them off.”
Even though the Vees are 6-0, they no longer have sole possession of first place, as the surprising Silverbacks equalled that mark with the win over West Kelowna. Wenatchee Wild is just a point off the pace at 5-0-1.
“Vernon has started well and aren’t give up many goals, Trail has a strong team … it’s going to be a dogfight in the Interior as it always is,” said Harbinson. “The fans aren’t going to be bored in any of these games.”
Still, the Vees have taken the league – and the country – by storm with their dominating start. On Monday, the Vees emerged as the No. 1 team in the first Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings of the season.
“It creates more buzz,” said Harbinson. “The bulls-eye gets even bigger. We’ve dealt with it a lot of over the years. We’ll embrace it and look to stay at No. 1.”
Somewhat lost in the excitement of opening night is the fact the Vees will once again be raising another banner.
Though their 2018-19 season prematurely concluded in the first round of the playoffs, Penticton went 37-16-3-2 to win an unprecedented eighth straight Interior Division pennant.
“We take a lot of pride in the consistency we’ve had,” said Harbinson. “Obviously it’s not easy to win a Cup every year, but it’s something we always strive for. Raising a banner, it shows you had somewhat of a successful year. We’ve got to raise a lot of them and there are a lot of teams who haven’t had any.
“Eight in a row is pretty good … I think the best record before was four (division pennants) in a row. We’ve got eight and we’re not afraid to say we want a ninth.”
The Vees go right back on the road to face the Warriors Saturday at 6 p.m.
Harbinson said the Vees will continue to rotate their goaltenders, with Yaniv Perets starting Friday and Derek Krall getting the nod at Royal LePage Place.
“Both goalies have been terrific,” said Harbinson. “Getting the home opener is great for (Perets), but we’ll have big crowds all year and Krall will get plenty of chances to play in home games, too. Right now, we’re just alternating our two guys.”
Next weekend, the Vees will be hosting half of the BCHL Showcase Festival for the first time in the history of the event.
Eight games will be played in Penticton after nine games are played at the regular venue in Chilliwack earlier in the week.
The Vees will play Vernon on Friday, Oct. 4 and Wenatchee on Saturday, Oct. 5, both 7 p.m. puck-drops at the SOEC.
Vees captain David Silye said the Vees are looking forward to hosting the event.
“It’s nice to change things up a bit and give us a chance to show everyone what a great hockey town we have,” Silye said.
ICE CHIPS: West Kelowna remained two points ahead of the last-place Merritt Centennials, who lost 6-3 to the Coquitlam Express on Wednesday to fall to 1-5-0 on the season … The public is invited to a “Meet the Vees Bash” Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Barley Mill Brew Pub and Bistro. Tickets are $20 and include a roast beef dinner, door prizes and a chance to meet members of the 2019-20 Vees. There will be a silent auction, draws and entertainment by the Roland Allen Rock Trio.
