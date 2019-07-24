A former Penticton Vees goaltender has been promoted to head coach of the defending BCHL-champion Prince George Spruce Kings.
Evin, who won the Top Goaltender Award with the Vees when they won the BCHL championship in 2008, stepped into the role after Adam Maglio resigned to become an assistant coach with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League.
Last year was Evin’s first as an assistant with the Spruce Kings, who went all the way to the RBC Cup national junior-A championship game before falling to the host Brooks Bandits from Alberta.
Before joining Prince George, he was a goaltending coach for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for four seasons.
Evin played five seasons as a goaltender in the BCHL from 2003 to 2008, suiting up for the Vees, Powell River Kings and Williams Lake Timberwolves.
The Castlegar native is fourth in career wins in BCHL history with 79.
Evin went on to play four years at Colgate University.
