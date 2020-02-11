Matt Simpson rolled up a 343 to take the men’s high single in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Mike Elder notched the high four-game score of 1,047 as well as a 314 single, and shares the high average with Chris Bradford at 246. John Ryland added a 313 single.
On the ladies’ side, Rose Stasuik logged the high single of 279, Dakota Heth the high four-game of 908 and Trudy Van Kessel kept the high average of 197.
Team Godfrey had the high single of 944 and high four-game of 3,481.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play, Bob Biro ran the table with the high single of 204, high triple of 531 and high average of 183.
Biro also had a 191 and Doug Hayes and Taylor Shea each fired a 192 single.
Deveney Stamps had the team high single of 849 and Bob’s Boys the team high triple of 2,482.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.