A big six-game slate wraps up the week of play in the Penticton Men’s Slo-Pitch League Thursday night.
A tripleheader at Lion’s Park has the Lake Monsters taking on the Storm at 6 p.m. and the Copper Mug Guzzlers at 7:30 p.m. The Guzzlers then take on the Orioles at 9 p.m.
Diamond Edge Stucco Chillin face Sandlot at neighbouring Scott Mullins Field at 6:30 p.m.
At Summerland’s Dale Meadows No. 1 field, Highlanders face the Legends at 6:30 p.m. and Black Contracting Raptors at 8 p.m.
Regular season action in the 16-team league continues until Sept. 19, with playoffs to follow.
Regular season play in the Penticton women’s league wraps up Thursday night with Winos playing Predators at Parkway school, and Mile Zero Pour Choices taking on Swingers at Skaha Lake Park – both 6:30 p.m. starts.
