Penticton Vees forward Danny Weight is among five BCHL players listed on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm ranking of prospects ahead of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal in June.
The 18-year-old Weight is the 116th North American skater listed. The Lattingtown, N.Y. native is eighth in the BCHL in scoring with 45 points and leads the Vees in goals with 19.
Weight is son former NHL centre and coach Doug Weight and is in his second year of draft eligibility. He is committed to Boston College for the 2020-21 season.
Other BCHL players listed include Chilliwack Chiefs forward Ethan Bowen (77th North American skater), Nanaimo Clippers forward Kyler Kovich (164th North American skater), Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor (189th North American skater) and Alberni Valley Bulldogs goalie Jackson Glassford (22nd North American goaltender).
All five BCHL players have been selected to play in the 15th annual Canadian Junior Hockey League Prospects Game tonight in Hamilton, Ont.
The game features the top-rated draft eligible Junior A players from across the country. Team West won the last three games, including 5-2 in 2019 in Okotoks, Alta.
Weight and Taylor will likely miss Wednesday’s matchup between the Vees and Vipers in Vernon.
