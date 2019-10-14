The Penticton Vees first loss in 17 regular season and exhibition games in 2019-20 dropped them to No. 2 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
As unforgiving as that may seem, it’s hard to argue with a 44-game winning streak.
The Brooks Bandits of the Alberta league took over No. 1 as they won their 11th straight to open the season and 44th straight in the AJHL regular season dating back to Nov. 27, 2018.
The Bandits, who won the Centennial Cup national Junior-A title as the host team last year, did lose twice to the Vees in pre-season matchups in early-September in Penticton.
With the Vees 4-0 loss to Alberni Valley on Saturday, the Bandits are now the only unbeaten club in 132-team CJHL.
Another AJHL squad, in the Sherwood Park Crusaders, sport an 11-1 mark through their first dozen outings and moved up four slots to No. 3 in the country.
The 12-1 Battlefords North Stars (Saskatchewan league) and the 11-1 Powassan Voodoos (Northern Ontario league), round out the top five.
The 2020 Centennial Cup-host Portage Terriers (Manitoba league) dropped three spot to No. 6.
BCHL teams in the rankings include the Coquitlam Express, who surged eight spots to No. 12, and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who went from an honourable mention to No. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.