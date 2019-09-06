After breezing undefeated through six exhibition games, the Penticton Vees kept right on rolling in the B.C. Hockey League regular season opener.
Rookie Tristan Amonte scored twice and a three-goal second period helped the Vees beat the Trail Smoke Eaters 4-1 Friday in the first of back-to-back games this weekend at the Trail Memorial Centre.
Captain David Silye and defenceman Evan McIntyre also scored and rookie Liam Malmquist added a pair of assists for the Vees, who led 1-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.
Veteran Owen Ozar spoiled rookie Yaniv Perets bid for a shutout in his first BCHL game by scoring with 5:15 to play.
Perets ended up with 23 saves for his first BCHL win. Donovan Buskey made 21 saves on 25 shots for Trail before rookie Logan Terness came on to start the third and stopped all nine shots he faced.
The teams do battle again Saturday at 7 p.m. with the Vees opening the regular season with six straight road games.
An evenly played first period saw the Vees register the only goal as Amonte – whose older brother Ty played for Penticton two seasons ago – connected on a breakaway from Silye at 4:56.
The Vees took command in the second period, outshooting the home team 14-7 and dominating the play for long stretches.
Silye, who led the team with four goals in the pre-season, scored on a splendid three-way passing play with Malmquist and Vincent Nardone at 3:43.
McIntyre scored off the rush from Carson Kosobud and Malmquist at 10:04, then Amonte had his shot from the slot carom over Buskey from Lukas Sillinger and ex-Trail defenceman Ethan Martini at 15:27.
Ozar finally got the Smokies on the scoresheet at 14:45 of the third.
Vipers 4 Warriors 2: Defenceman Landon Fuller scored with 3:36 to play to snap a 2-2 tie as Vernon got the win over West Kelowna at Royal LePage Place.
Cameron McDonald, Ben Helgeson and Connor Marritt into an empty net with two seconds left also scored for the Vipers.
Levi Stauber and Ryan Upson scored for the Warriors in a game that was tied 2-2 after each of the first two periods.
Max Palaga made 39 saves for the Vipers and Brock Baier had 26 stops for the Warriors.
The Warriors host the Wenatchee Wild Saturday at 6 p.m. at RLP before visiting the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Sunday at 3 p.m. Vernon doesn’t play again until next Friday in Wenatchee.
