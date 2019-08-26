The Joe Beggs foursome cruised to a seven-shot win at the Summerland Golf and Country Club senior men’s day “yellow ball” outing on Thursday.
The format saw one member of each team designated to count on each hole regardless of their score.
Other members of the team, which collected 95 points, were Gulbag Hans, Dave Cain and Bob Fortune.
In second place with 88 points were Dennis Glasscock, Bob Dickeson and Chuck Harman.
Third place at 87 points went to Al Thomas, Bob Tamblyn, Alf Vaagen and Barry Wicker.
Fourth place with 82 points went to Doug Steinke, Bob Houston, Jerry McKenna and Ken Blower.
Stu Macaulay had the only deuce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.