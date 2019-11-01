Tyler Ho enjoyed a triumphant return to his hometown.
Ho’s unassisted goal off a turnover with 1:52 to play snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Penticton Vees a 5-3 victory over the Surrey Eagles Friday at the South Surrey Arena.
Ho, who hails from Surrey, scored his second goal in three games since being acquired by the Vees in a trade with the Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Hockey League two weeks ago.
Lukas Sillinger, Tristan Amonte, Liam Malmquist and Jay O’Brien also scored for the Vees (15-3-1), who won their fourth straight game and moved into a tie for first place in the Interior Division with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who fell 5-4 at home to Trail.
Danny Weight and Jackson Niedermayer each had two assists for the Vees, who are 11-2 on the road this season.
Holden Katzalay with two and Wyatt Schalt scored for the Eagles (6-13-0-1), who gave up an early 2-0 lead.
Carl Stankowski made 31 saves to get his second win in as many starts with the Vees. Cal Schell had 37 saves for the Eagles.
The Eagles ambushed the Vees early, outshooting Penticton 11-2 in the first nine minutes and scoring twice. Schalt clicked at 7:03 and Katzalay got his first on the power play just 1:52 later.
The Vees bounced back with the last 10 shots of the period and got a key goal from Sillinger on the power play with 2:25 to go.
Penticton kept coming in the second period and scored twice in 28 seconds to grab the lead.
Amonte came racing out of the penalty box to beat Schell between the pads at 2:20 and Malmquist took a nice feed from Weight to make it 3-2 at 2:48.
The Vees had a litany of chances to add to the lead, but instead the Eagles came down and tied the game against the run of play with 3:27 to go in the period. Katzalay got a fortuitous bounce off a Vees defenceman and quickly rapped the puck past Stankowski.
With overtime looming, Ho stole the puck deep in Surrey territory and went forehand-to-backhand to beat Schell and give the Vees the lead at 18:08.
O’Brien clinched it with his team-leading 10th of the season into an empty net with 37 seconds left.
The Vees finish up the two-game road trip against the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday at 7 p.m.
Vipers 5 Grizzlies 2: Connor Marritt logged a goal and two assists as red-hot Vernon triumphed at the Q-Centre in Victoria.
Colby Fiest, Matt Kowalski, Connor Sleeth and Dawson Holt also scored for the Vipers (11-7-0), who have won eight of their last nine.
Nico Somerville and Trevor Bishop scored for struggling Victoria (7-14-0), who trailed 3-0 and 3-2 at the intermissions.
Reilly Herbst stopped 25 shots for Vernon and Joe Howe had 27 saves for Victoria.
The Vipers visit the Cowichan Valley Capitals Saturday at 6 p.m. and go to Surrey on Sunday in a 4 p.m. start.
Express 4 Warriors 0: Former Vees captain Massimo Rizzo had a goal and a helper as Coquitlam kept rolling with a 4-0 home-ice win over West Kelowna.
Josh Wildauer, Tyler Schleppe and Noah LaDurantaye also scored for the Express (16-4-0), who led 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks.
Clay Stevenson made 24 saves for the shutout while Brock Baier had 35 stops for the Warriors (4-13-3-2).
