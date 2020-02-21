The Penticton Vees halted the Wenatchee Wild’s seven-game winning streak and prevented the U.S.-based team from clinching third place in the Interior Division.
Colton Kalezic logged a goal and a helper as the Vees beat the Wild 4-1 for their 11th win in 12 games in front of 3,210 fans Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Danny Weight, Tyler Ho and Darwin Lakoduc also scored for the Vees (43-12-1-1) in the first of two games at the SOEC between the two teams to end the BCHL regular season.
Owen Bohn with his first BCHL goal replied for Wenatchee (30-23-3-1), who lost for the fourth time in five meetings with the Vees this season.
The Wild remained one point ahead of the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who both lost on Friday. Vernon lost 6-4 at home to the West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm fell 5-1 in Trail.
Carl Stankowski made 24 saves for the Vees, who are now 35-0 when leading after two periods. Daniel Chenard had 29 stops for the Wild.
The Vees controlled the first period and scored a pair of goals on some casual defensive play by the Wild.
With the Vees shorthanded, Kalezic pickpocketed Drew Bavaro at the Wild blueline and skated in alone and beat Chenard with a quick shot at 9:23.
With 17 seconds to go in the period, Liam Malmquist stole the puck near the Wild crease, and with defenceman Drake Usher crosschecking Jay O’Brien into Menard, Weight slammed the puck into the open side. The Wild argued the goal should be overturned but the referees huddled briefly before deciding it would stand.
The Wild weren’t offering much of a threat offensively but got into the game out of nowhere. Jerrett Overland threw a waist-high shot to the net and affiliated player Bohn – playing in his second BCHL game – deflected it past Stankowski at 4:50 of the second period.
A minute later, Matt Dorsey nearly tied it as his hard shot off the rush rattled off the crossbar.
The Wild had a push early in the third but the Vees came back and scored at 6:50 to make it 3-1. Kalezic won a battle along the boards to get the puck in front to Ho, who batted it out of the air and past Chenard.
Lakoduc sealed the win with 3:14 to go, finishing off a terrific play by Lukas Sillinger.
Kalezic, Weight and Stankowski were the three stars.
The teams close out the regular season Saturday at 6 p.m. at the SOEC, with fans encouraged to remain after the game as the Vees hand out their regular season awards on the ice.
Warriors 6 Vipers 4: John Evans notched a hat-trick and Levi Stauber broke a 3-3 tie with 7:09 to go as West Kelowna beat Vernon before 2,535 fans at Kal Tire Place.
Ryan Upson had a goal and two assists and former Vipers forward Elan Bar Lev Wise scored what proved to be the winner as West Kelowna (15-33-6-3) halted a five-game losing skid.
Ben Helgeson, Ryan Shostak, Max Bulawka and Dawson Holt replied for the Vipers (30-24-2-1).
Johnny Derrick made 24 saves for the win and Reilly Herbst had 18 stops for Vernon.
The two teams play again to finish up the regular season Saturday at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.
Vernon can still finish first with a win and a Wenatchee loss. Salmon Arm also still has a shot at third and finish with a home game against Merritt on Sunday afternoon.