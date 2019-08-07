The team of Dave Myles, Ron English, Doug Brown and Jack Kinniburgh carded a 115 to take the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men's day “4 Man Team - 3-2-1” outing on Tuesday.
Jim Marten, Gerry Nimchuk, Barry Palmer and Chuck Clubine were in second place five shots off the pace at 120.
Reid Sutherland, Gerry Chalmers, Chris Redman and Ken Ferg were third at 122.
Closest to the pin winners were Marten on No. 2, Sutherland on No. 7 and Red Bosscha on No. 13.
Glen Jolliffe on No. 8 and Sutherland on No. 14 had long putts, while Marten and Dave Myles notched deuces.
* * *
Linda Brussee collected 39 points to win the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ “Stableford” competition on Tuesday.
Frances Colussi with 38 and Lil Smith and Helen Pybus with 37 each had 37.
Barb Oleschuk bagged 38 points to win the second flight with
Maribel Rothfield and Janis Goll tied for second at 37.
