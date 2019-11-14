After finally registering their first win of 2019-20, the Osoyoos Coyotes move on to their next objective: Getting back in the playoff hunt in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
The Coyotes (1-15-1-2) will look to whittle away at the 11 points that separate them from the North Okanagan Knights and the fourth and final spot in the division, as they hit the road to face the Creston Valley Thundercats Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Osoyoos wraps up the two-game trip Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against the Fernie Ghostriders.
The Summerland Steam (10-9-0-2) will look to find some consistency as they visit the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday at 7 p.m.
The Steam welcomes the struggling Kamloops Storm (5-14-0-1) to the Summerland Arena Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Summerland is six points behind first-place Kelowna Chiefs in the division, but the Chiefs have four games in hand.
Summerland visits Osoyoos in another battle of the South Okanagan Wednesday at the Sun Bowl Arena.
