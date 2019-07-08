The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s two South Okanagan teams have finalized their pre-season schedules.
The Osoyoos Coyotes and Summerland Steam will in fact go head-to-head twice – Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Summerland and Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos.
Summerland will also play a home-and-home against the Kelowna Chiefs – Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena, and Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
The Coyotes play their other pre-season game Sept. 3 as Princeton Posse visit the Sun Bowl in a 7:35 p.m. puck-drop.
Regular season play is expected to start Sept. 13.
