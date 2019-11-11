Stuart Nisbet exploded for five goals as the Broncos outgunned TLC Wolverines 11-6 in Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League action.
Matt Krause and Eric Cerutti each scored twice and Jared Wynia and Chris Johnson had solos for the winners.
Dan Fraser with four, Sam Nigg and Taylor Crook clicked for the Wolverines.
Hitmen 9 Wolverines 4: Two-goal efforts by Keagan Roberts and Joel Post led the Hitmen to victory.
James Miller, Greg Alexander, Paul Schaefer, Cory Brennan and Archie McKinnon had the other markers.
Steve Sasyniuk with three and Crook scored for the Wolverines.
Hitmen 4 Broncos 3: McKinnon and Post netted two apiece as the Hitmen earned a hard-fought win.
Wynia had a hat-trick in a losing cause for the Broncos.
