The nightmarish start to the season continued for the Osoyoos Coyotes, though they are edging closer to getting into the win column.
Osoyoos dropped a pair of one-goal decisions on the weekend, including a loss to the KIJHL’s lone team with a perfect record, and an absolute heartbreaker to their South Okanagan arch-rivals.
When all was said and done, the Coyotes were 0-7-0 while scoring 20 goals and surrendering 44.
SATURDAY – Kelowna 7 Coyotes 6: Kayson Gallant had a goal and two assists and the defending regular season champs held on to win at the Sun Bowl Arena after building a 6-2 first-period lead.
Liam Drager, Jordan Lowry, Patrick Reynolds, Marshall Porteous, Blain Worthing and Porter Dawson also scored for the Chiefs (5-0-0), who led 6-2 and 7-5 at the period breaks.
Evan Della Paolera scored twice and Seth Kriese racked up four assists for the Coyotes. Blake Astorino, Brendan Moseley, Justin Clarke and Adam Diotte also lit the lamp.
Diotte’s goal got the Coyotes within 7-6 but with only 16 seconds left in the third period.
Michael Toole made 27 saves for the win. Braedyn Funk gave up three goals on four shots before Logan Jorginson came on 9:50 into the first period and made 30 saves on 34 shots for Osoyoos.
Kelowna also beat the Nelson Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Friday.
FRIDAY – Steam 4 Coyotes 3: Mitchell Gove’s second goal with only six seconds to play after Ryan Bester had tied it for Osoyoos with 29 seconds left gave Summerland a thrilling home-ice win and a sweep of the home-and-home series.
Morey Babakaiff and Tyson Conroy also scored for the Steam, who built period leads of 1-0 and 2-0.
Moseley and Kriese had the other goals for the Coyotes.
Conroy’s goal in the third period gave the Steam a seemingly commanding 3-0 lead but the Coyotes rallied to get to 3-2 and tied the game with Jorginson on the bench for an extra attacker.
But Gove delivered the winner with Lane French earning his second assist of the night for the home team.
Darby Tipton made 26 saves for the Steam and Jorginson stopped 21 for Osoyoos.
Kelowna continues to lead the Bill Ohlhausen Division, North Okanagan is 4-1-1, Summerland 4-2-0, Princeton 2-1-1 and Osoyoos still pointless in seven games.
Nelson visits Summerland on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Sicamous travels to Osoyoos on Saturday at 7:35 p.m., and Beaver Valley goes to Summerland Sunday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.