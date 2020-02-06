Trudy Van Kessel was all over the stat sheet in Monday Night Mixed five-pin bowling league play at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Van Kessel logged the ladies’ high single of 242, high four-game of 242 and the high average of 868.
On the men’s side, Bob Biro had the high single of 341 while Chris Bradford had the high four-game of 1,022 and shared the high average of 246 with Mike Elder, helping Team Bradford win the 3rd quarter pinfall title.
Elder also had a 316 single. Team Biro had the high single of 308 and Team Bradford the high four-game of 3,076.
For the second straight week, Biro ran the table in the Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league.
Biro had the high single of 223, high triple of 593 while boosting his high average to 184.
Biro and Chris Koebel also had 211 singles, Luke Compton a 198, Dave Deveney and Taylor Shea each had a 191.
Deveney Stamps took the team high single of 883 and Nor-Mar Trucking the team high triple of 2,603.
