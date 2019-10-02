Not only does the Okanagan Division have a new name, it also has a surprising new leader early in the season.
Cade Enns scored twice and added an assist as the North Okanagan Knights beat the Princeton Posse 6-4 Tuesday at the Nor-Val Centre in Armstrong.
The Knights (5-1-1) took over first place in what is now known as the Bill Ohlhausen Division, one point ahead of the Kelowna Chiefs, who still own the KIJHL’s only perfect record at 5-0-0.
North Okanagan is coming off consecutive last-place finishes in the division and looking for their first playoff appearance since 2016-17.
