What you see in the last three pre-season games is what you’ll get when the B.C. Hockey League regular season starts for the Penticton Vees.
The Vees close out a thus-far perfect exhibition slate with three home games, taking on the West Kelowna Warriors Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and the Alberta league’s Brooks Bandits on Friday and Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“We’ll be going with our full lineup,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson, noting the team has their 22 regular players and a handful of affiliated players from the Okanagan Hockey Academy still practising with the team. “We’ve got three games to gear up and be ready because we run quite the gauntlet with six straight road games to start (the regular season).
“That’s three long road trips and we’re going to need a lot of bodies to get through that in good shape.”
Harbinson said the Vees – who won their first three pre-season games - are still working on forward line combinations and defence pairings and establishing who will work the special teams.
“We’ve already made a few changes to the lines after the first two (pre-season games) and we’ll mix things around a bit in the last three,” said Harbinson. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can kill penalties and a lot of offensively gifted guys for the power play.
“A big key is we want to be able to play four lines. We’ve had success when we pressure teams with four lines coming at them in waves.”
Harbinson generally likes to give his goaltenders full games in the pre-season but will deviate slightly from that Wednesday, with veteran Derek Krall playing one half and Yaniv Perets getting the other.
He said Krall and Perets will get full games on the weekend when defending RBC Cup national champions Brooks invades the SOEC on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.
As for West Kelowna, Harbinson said they have some quality veterans, several of which he anticipates will play Wednesday.
He noted defenceman Jake Harrison returned to bolster the Warriors and will serve as team captain. Harrison, a local product and a member of the Warriors national-championship team of 2016, played last year with Fargo Force in the U.S. Hockey League.
Harbinson added that 20-year-olds Lucas Cullen and Parm Dhaliwal are among their “high-end” veterans.
“I thought (Max) Bulawka took a big step last year as well,” said Harbinson.
Former Vees assistant coach Brandon West is entering his first full season as head coach of the Warriors.
The Vees also play their regular season home opener against West Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 27 in the start of a home-and-home series against their arch-rivals.
Harbinson reminded fans to take note of the 6:30 p.m. start time which will be in effect for all Wednesday games this season.
“It helps fans get home a little earlier on a week night, especially those that have children,” said Harbinson. “Wenatchee (Wild) tried it out last season and it seemed to work out pretty well.”
Meanwhile, Harbinson said he couldn’t be happier with the leadership group announced on Monday that will lead the Vees into the 2019-20 campaign.
David Silye was named captain and Jack Barnes and Jay O’Brien all forwards – were named assistants.
“Silye is a fourth-year guy in this league and he’s a great two-way player who leads by example,” said Harbinson. “Those are the type of captains we’ve had when we’ve had success in the past.”
He said Barnes is in his third year with the Vees and “plays extremely hard on the ice and lives well off the ice.”
O’Brien is a skilled and fierce competitor who has the experience of playing at the NCAA Division 1 university level and was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.
“O’Brien is definitely the more vocal of the three guys but I think we’ve got a really good mix as well as lot of other guys who are good leaders and wore letters with other programs,” said Harbinson. “Whether it’s a hockey team, an organization or business or whatever, leadership is critical … and you often don’t realize it until you don’t have it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.