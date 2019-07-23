Arguably the two biggest rivals in the Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over division produced another epic battle on Monday at Mission Sports Field.
Tony Gonzales scored late in the game as Brown Benefits rallied from 2-0 down to tie Penticton Dental Centre FC 2-2.
Down to 10 men after an early red card, Penticton took the lead in the second half on goals by Steve Grant and Zico Pescada.
Grant Campbell cut the lead in half for Brown’s before they too had a player sent off. Gonzales tied it with the teams each playing a man short.
Both teams are 2-0 in the second half standings after Penticton won the first half with an 11-1 record and Brown’s came second at 10-1-1.
Penticton takes on Mabui this Monday at 7 p.m. at Parkinson Rec Centre No. 14 field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.