The Penticton Vees and Trail Smoke Eaters will pay homage to their storied hockey histories this weekend.
The Interior Division arch-rivals will clash Friday at Trail’s Cominco Arena and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre in the much-anticipated “World Championship Weekend”, presented by Canadian Tire.
Vintage jerseys will be donned for the games between the Interior’s top teams, with Penticton wearing the white with blue and red trim jerseys from the Vees team that represented Canada and won the world championship in Germany in 1955.
The Vees went undefeated in the competition, stunning the favoured Soviet Union 5-0 in the championship game
Trail will wear the orange jerseys that the Smoke Eaters wore when they represented Canada and won the world title in Switzerland in 1961, beating Czechoslovakia in the decisive game.
Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson originally came up with the championship weekend idea in the off-season.
“I think I just had too long of an off-season last year so you start thinking of different things to create a buzz,” said Harbinson.
He bounced the idea off a receptive Trail GM and head coach Jeff Tambellini, whose grandfather, Addie, was a member of Trail’s 1961 world-championship team.
Little did the coaches know at the time how important the two games would be in the standings.
“It’s great that it worked out the way it did,” said Harbinson. “Two top teams in the division with a lot at stake and two storied hockey franchises that are known all over the world. I’m sure the players on both teams are going to be pretty excited and honoured to wear those jerseys.”
The Vees will be auctioning the 1955 jerseys off on a live auction on their website starting Monday (Jan. 13) at 10 a.m.
Both teams will be planning events to honour the world-championship teams at their respective venues.
Legendary Vees world championship goaltender Ivan McLelland, who still lives in Penticton, will be on hand Saturday for the ceremonial puck drop.
Harbinson is anticipating big crowds for both games, especially given how important the games are to both teams.
“I’ve had a few people come up to me and told me they were at those games in the (early 1950s), and are looking forward to being here on Saturday,” said Harbinson.
Harbinson said he is thrilled to be a part of it.
“The history and tradition of Penticton and the Vees is what drew me here in the first place,” said Harbinson, now in his 12th season of a wildly successful tenure. “Our organization is so proud of the storied past and the culture that has been created here.”
The Vees will also be running a promotion on game tickets. A special price of $10.55 will be offered for Saturday’s game with the purchase of a ticket for the Vees game Wednesday against the Langley Rivermen.
The promotion will run until game time tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Langley game are also only $5 as part of the standard “Wicked Wednesday” promotion.
Advance tickets are available at the Valley Tix Box Office at the SOEC from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
