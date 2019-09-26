The Summerland Steam are back on track and the Osoyoos Coyotes appear to be in trouble.
Austin O’Neill collected two goals and three assists as the Steam routed the Coyotes 8-2 Wednesday at the Sun Bowl Arena to start a home-and-home set between the South Okanagan rivals.
Morey Babakaiff and Noah Eisenhut each scored twice, Reid Bateman and Cody Swan had solos and Cory Loring and Lane French each had two helpers for the Steam, who scored twice in the first two minutes and led 4-0 and 6-0 at the period breaks.
Connor Funke and Blake Astorino scored third-period goals for the Coyotes, who have lost five straight games to start the season by a combined score of 33-11. The Steam improved to 3-2-0.
Eric Scherger made 35 saves for the win. Braedyn Funke started and surrendered four goals on 11 shots, then Logan Jorginson started the second period and gave up four goals on 15 shots.
The teams meet again Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Osoyoos welcomes its former head coach Ken Law and the Kelowna Chiefs to the Sun Bowl Saturday at 7:35 p.m.
