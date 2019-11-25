The Brooks Bandits are back on top of the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings while the Penticton Vees held on to the No. 17 spot despite losing two out of three games.
After the Battlefords North Stars (Saskatchewan) and Powassan Voodoos (Northern Ontario) took one-week turns at No. 1, the defending national junior-A champion Bandits – who have gone 26-1-1 in the Alberta league – returned to the pinnacle in the 131-team CJHL.
College Français de Longueuil (Quebec) are 21-1 with 15 consecutive victories to jump one spot to No. 2.
Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta) sit 24-2 with six wins in succession to move two spots to No. 3.
Battlefords remained at No. 4 while Powassan slipped from No. 1 to No. 5.
Rounding out the Top 10 are the Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL), Wellington Dukes (OJHL); Okotoks Oilers (Alberta); Coquitlam Express (BCHL) and the Toronto Patriots (OJHL).
Aside from the Express, the Vees at No. 17 and Nanaimo Clippers with an honourable mention are the only other BCHL teams listed this week.
The Vees (21-7-0-1) reached the midway mark of their schedule with a 4-0 home-ice loss to Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday.
Penticton has another three-game week looming, as they welcome the Prince George Spruce Kings to the South Okanagan Events Centre Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., before playing a home-and-home with the Merritt Centennials Friday in Merritt and Saturday at the SOEC.
The Vees remained in first place in the Interior Division, three points ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Trail Smoke Eaters. Penticton is shooting for a ninth straight Interior pennant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.