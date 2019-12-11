Dustin Hyde likes the athleticism of the Pen-Hi Lakers senior girls’ 3A basketball team.
Returning to coach the team after a two-year absence, Hyde said the Lakers have the potential to be a solid team this season.
“The girls really just want this to be a fun, enjoyable and memorable season,” said Hyde. “It’s my intention to try to deliver on that. It’s just a great group of kids.”
The Lakers have no illusions about getting past the powerhouse Kelowna Secondary Owls and challenging for a Valley championship.
“KSS is obviously a big school, but they have a terrific basketball program and Kelowna does a great job developing players at the club team level, too,” said Hyde. “It’s tough to compete with them but we can certainly do so with the other teams in our league.”
The Lakers already demonstrated that by going on the road and beating Mount Boucherie in their first league game last week.
Hyde’s squad will get the first big test against Kelowna this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Pen-Hi gym.
Prior to that, the Lakers will be playing their second tournament of the season this weekend in Vernon. They play their first games Friday at 1:45 against Kelowna Christian and at 6:45 p.m. against Vernon Secondary.
Pen-Hi competed at the Summerland tourney this past weekend, going 1-3 with a victory over Maple Ridge Christian and defeats to Heritage (Kelowna), Kelowna Christian and the host Summerland Rockets.
“Summerland has a real nice team this season,” said Hyde.
The Lakers are led by the dynamic duo of point guard Maria Iannone and versatile forward Jaden Yamamoto.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, Iannone injured her ankle in a recent scrimmage game and is sidelined until after the Christmas break.
“Maria is an outstanding athlete and she handles the ball and brings it up the floor very confidently,” said Hyde.
Yamamoto will handle many of those duties for now, though she is also a big pointscorer and rebounder who is comfortable shooting the three-ball and posting up in front of the basket.
“When we get them both going at the same time we’ll be tough,” said Hyde.
Hyde said the Lakers have a nice mix of Grade 11 and Grade 12 players, with a couple of Grade 12s returning after not playing last year.
Other members of the team are Kain Taniguchi, Rebekah Young, Vanessa Herman, Sophie Brydon, Jocelyn Hannon, Kate Glibbery, Maiya Woods, Abigail Hylins, Kayla Haukaas and Crystal Krickemeyer.
After the holiday break, the Lakers play their first game at home Jan. 14 against Mount Boucherie.
The Lakers will also play tournaments at Princess Margaret Jan. 17-18 and Rutland Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
The annual cross-city challenge game against the Princess Margaret Mustangs will be played Jan. 30 at the Maggie gym.
The Valley championships are Feb. 13-14 in Kelowna.
