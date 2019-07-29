Justin Fotherby of Penticton racked up four gold among his six medals and produced the highest individual points total among all competitors at the 2019 Canadian Junior Swimming Championships in Calgary.
Fotherby’s KISU Swim Club teammate Ashley MacMillan also made a massive splash at the prestigious event by collecting three gold medals and setting a meet record in the 200 metre individual medley (IM).
Liam Wallich also performed well to help KISU finish an impressive fifth overall out of 97 teams entered in the week-long event that wrapped up Monday at the Repsol Sports Centre.
KISU club head coach Tina Hoeben was thrilled with the performance of her young swimmers.
“I’m so proud of not only how well they did but the depth of character that they showed when they stood up time and time again and gave the best they had to each event,” said Hoeben. “These swimmers inspired each other to go out and be the best that they can be. I’m very proud of how well they did coming from a small community. Our club has become the benchmark in Canada for what small towns can do.”
Fotherby won gold medals in 200 and 400 IM, 800 freestyle, and 100 breast stroke. He added a silver in 100 fly and a bronze in 200 freestyle.
He was the highest point scorer for male 15-and-under and highest point scorer overall.
Fotherby clocked 1:07.06 in the 100 breast event, with Benjamin Gagné of Chicoutimi, Que., second in 1:07.33 and James Hume of North Vancouver third in 1:07.66.
“I tried the best I could and it came out the way I wanted to,’’ said Fotherby.
MacMillan also put on a show, winning the 200 IM with a meet record of 2:16:21 as well as gold medals in the 400 IM (in 4:52:49) and 3 km open water swim.
Wallich placed fifth overall in the 100 metre breast stroke with a time of 1:08:63, and clocked a 2:30:34 in the 200 breast. Both were personal-best times for Wallich, who stepped up after being ranked 20th coming into the championships.
