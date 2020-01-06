The Summerland Steam came out of a two-week holiday break meaning business.
Summerland posted a pair of victories on the weekend to jump back over .500 and within two points of second-place Princeton Posse in the Ohlhausen Division.
One of the wins was a battle of the South Okanagan triumph on Friday over the Osoyoos Coyotes, who have lost four straight since the break and remain nine points out of the last playoff spot in the Ohlhausen Division.
Princeton 3 Coyotes 0: Brendan Adams had a goal and two assists and Scott Bird made 24 stops for the shutout as the Posse blanked visiting Osoyoos in a Sunday matinee.
Adams, Trey Fischer and Tyler Stinchcombe scored in the last eight minutes of the first period and threw a blanket on the visitors the rest of the way for the win.
Logan Jorginson made 31 saves for the Coyotes.
Steam 4 Chase 1: Mitchell Gove, Lane French and Matthew Byrne each had a goal and a helper and Cody Swan had two assists as Summerland got the road win over the Heat on Saturday.
After a scoreless first period, Morey Babakaiff got the go-ahead goal midway through the second for the Steam.
Cameron McKenzie spoiled Eric Scherger’s shutout bid with 2:08 to play.
Scherger was terrific with 46 saves and Vince Benedetto stopped 34 for the Heat.
Steam 4 Coyotes 2: Swan had a goal and two assists and French bagged the winner with 11:54 to play as the Steam prevailed Friday at the Summerland Arena.
Gove and Liam McLaren also scored for the Steam, who were down 1-0 after one period.
Brendan Moseley and Jack Henderson scored for the Coyotes.
Darcy Tipton had 22 saves for the Steam and Curt Doyle stopped 36 for Osoyoos.
UPCOMING: The Coyotes welcome Princeton to the Sun Bowl Arena Friday at 7:35 p.m. and take on North Okanagan in a huge game Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at the Oliver Arena.
The Coyotes and Knights each have 16 games left, including another head-to-head matchup Feb. 14 in Armstrong.
Summerland visits the red-hot Revelstoke Grizzlies on Friday and the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday.
STANDINGS: Kelowna Chiefs continue to lead the Ohlhausen Division with a 24-10-1 mark for 49 points, followed by Princeton (17-12-1-3 for 38), Summerland (16-15-0-4 for 36), North Okanagan (10-19-0-4 for 24) and Osoyoos (6-24-1-2 for 15).
Kimberley Dynamiters lead the KIJHL with a 29-4-0-2 record for 60 points with Revelstoke (24-3-1-2) nine points behind with five games in hand.
Kimberley forward Brock Palmer (36 goals, 73 points) has a comfortable 20-point lead atop the league scoring race.
Swan sits sixth with 19 goals and 48 points.
