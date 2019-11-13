The battle for first place in the Interior Division is once again a dead heat.
Coalson Wakeford’s power play goal 1:04 into the third period broke a 3-3 tie and gave the Salmon Arm Silverbacks a 4-3 victory over the Penticton Vees Wednesday at Shaw Centre.
The teams are now tied with identical 18-5-1 records going into the back end of a home-and-home series Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Sam Schofield, Daniel Rybarik and Nick Martino also scored for the Silverbacks, who overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Vees for the second time in as many meetings, both in Salmon Arm.
Danny Weight, David Silye and Lukas Sillinger scored power play goals for the Vees.
Ethan Langenegger was once again terrific in goal for the Silverbacks, who were outshot 35-20. Carl Stankowski made 16 saves as he lost for the first time in four starts for the Vees.
The Vees came out firmly on the front foot, getting the first eight shots on goal and grabbing a 2-0 lead.
Weight neatly redirected a low point blast by Steve Holtz at 9:03 and Silye connected on a lunging second effort from Sillinger and Jackson Niedermayer at 13:13.
Salmon Arm bounced back with two late goals, escaping the period on even terms despite being outshot 12-6. Schofield connected at 16:47 and Rybarik netted his 15th with 47 seconds to go in the period.
Langenegger had to be sharp as the Vees carried the play early in the second, but the Silverbacks came back in transition to grab the lead on Martino’s marker at 6:19.
Sillinger tied the game with a splendid individual effort at 15:15, toe-dragging the puck around a defender in the slot and hoisting a backhander over Langenegger’s glove. Jay O’Brien and Weight assisted.
The Silverbacks started the third period on the power play and connected with 14 seconds left in the penalty, with Wolford deflecting Hirose’s shot from the right point past Stankowski at 1:04.
Wolford’s night concluded 1:37 later as he was assessed a check-from-behind penalty and a game misconduct.
The Vees had one more power play after that but were unable to solve Langenegger.
Stankowski got to the bench for an extra attacker with 55 seconds left and Langenegger made a good save to deny Weight in the dying seconds.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees lost for just the third time in 17 road games… D Conner Elliot of the Okanagan Rockets major midget team suited up for the Vees with D Cade Webber and D Ethan Martini unavailable due to injury.
