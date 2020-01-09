When you’re hosting a “World Championship Weekend”, it’s nice to have a world champion in the house.
Penticton has one of the greatest in legendary goaltender Ivan McLelland, who will be front-and-centre in the festivities when the Penticton Vees take on the Trail Smoke Eaters in the back end of a BCHL home-and-home series Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees and Smoke Eaters are paying homage to their storied hockey histories this weekend, with the teams opening the important two-game set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.
McLelland, who still resides in Penticton and turns 89 on March 15, led the Penticton Vees to the world hockey championship in Germany in 1955, while Trail captured its world title in Switzerland in 1961.
“It’s an amazing honour … almost surreal to be out there on the ice and representing all the boys I was so close to 65 years ago,” said McLelland. “Mine is a very small part of a wonderful occasion. I have such deep and tremendous respect for what the current organization does in the community. When Fred (Vees president, GM and head coach Harbinson) asks me to do something, I can’t be more pleased to do it.”
McLelland said he is still amazed with the recognition the 1955 team gets across Canada and around the world after their unlikely triumph over the vaunted Soviet Union March 6, 1955 in Krefeld, Germany. McLelland and Doug Kilburn – who resides in Spokane – are the only surviving members of the team.
“I don’t go looking for the recognition but people are genuinely interested and want to know the history of how it happened,” said McLelland. “With the tremendous success of the current team, the name ‘Vees’ carries a lot of weight in the hockey world.”
McLelland said there are a lot of similarities between the Vees of yesteryear and the players on the Trail and Penticton teams that will do battle this weekend.
“We came here at roughly the same age back in 1951, striving to achieve what these young men are trying to do now,” said McLelland.
And, he noted, the Vees and Smokies ran into the same issues in their respective bids to represent Canada on the world stage.
“Both teams had a lot of doubters, a lot of detractors who didn’t want them there,” said McLelland. “We were two small-town teams with lesser-known players who had to prove they were worthy. And in the end, we both did.”
McLelland said the game has changed dramatically over the many years.
“The game is a lot faster, the players are better trained and these is so much more at stake with the opportunities to play at the highest level and make a career out of it,” said McLelland. “The athlete in my day maybe had a bit more fun – most of us were playing for $75 a week in Penticton. You played solely for the love of the game. There were only six teams in the NHL back then and your chances of making it weren’t very good.”
McLelland will be on the ice to drop the puck in the ceremonial faceoff. Prior to that, there will be a special video introduction on the world championship team entitled “I’ll Remember You”.
Vintage jerseys will be donned for the games between the Interior’s top teams, with Penticton wearing the white with blue and red trim jerseys of the 1955 champs, and Trail wearing the orange jerseys that the Smoke Eaters wore when they triumphed in 1961.
