The Penticton Vees: Unbeaten, untied and unbelievable.
Danny Weight’s second goal of the game on a terrific individual effort with 2:43 to play rallied the Vees for a 4-3 victory over the Nanaimo Clippers Sunday afternoon at the Frank Crane Arena.
It was Penticton’s sixth straight road win to open the B.C. Hockey League season, amplifying the excitement and anticipation for their home opener Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre against the West Kelowna Warriors.
The Vees started the two-game Island trip by humbling the Cowichan Valley Capitals 6-0 on Saturday night, gaining a measure of revenge for the stunning first-round sweep at the hands of the Caps in last season’s playoffs.
Vees 4 Clippers 3: The Vees also got goals from Tristan Amonte and Carson Kosobud in the matinee victory over Nanaimo.
Robby Drazner, Travis Walton and Sean Donaldson scored for the Clippers, who led 3-2 going into the third period.
Derek Krall made 15 saves to improve to 3-0 on the season while Zachary Bennett had 35 stops for the Clippers (2-3-1).
Amonte got the Vees off and running just 44 seconds in from captain David Silye, and it looked like the Penticton might cruise to another lopsided win.
But Drazner tied the game at 10:41 and Walton put the home team on top with the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Vees this season on a breakaway at 1:47 of the second.
Weight tied it on a pass from Liam Malmquist at the 10:38 mark, but Donaldson restored the Nanaimo lead at 12:48 and the Vees trailed going into the third period for the first time this season.
Penticton responded with a strong final 20 minutes. After hemming the Clippers in for most of the period, the Vees tied it as defenceman Kosobud took a pass from Lukas Sillinger and beat Bennett from the left circle for his first of the campaign at 12:32.
Weight broke the tie and notched his team-leading sixth of the season with 2:43 left. Weight gathered the puck in Vees territory, dashed through the neutral zone, cut to the slot and went to the backhander over the blocker of Bennett.
The Clippers got Bennett to the bench for an extra skater with 55 seconds left but didn’t generate much. Nanaimo had just four shots on goal in the third period.
Weight, Walton and Sillinger were the three stars in front of 1,122 fans.
Vees 6 Capitals 0: Rookie Yaniv Perets made 18 saves for his first BCHL shutout and the Vees unloaded 41 shots on goal in a dominating win over the team that prematurely ended their 2018-19 campaign.
Sillinger and Amonte each had a goal and two assists, Jackson Niedermayer, Alex DiPaolo and Jay O’Brien each had a goal and a helper, and captain Silye also lit the lamp for Penticton.
Steve Holtz added two helpers for the Vees, who led 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks.
Amonte put the Vees up with 2:17 to go in the first, netting his fifth of the season from Sillinger.
The Vees poured it on in the second period, outshooting the Caps 20-6 and scoring three goals. Niedermayer got his first of the season to make it 4-0.
It was more of the same in the third as Silye and O’Brien lit the lamp to close out the scoring.
Sillinger, Perets and Nanaimo goalie Zach Borgiel were the three stars in front of a crowd of 845.
After Penticton’s home opener on Friday, the Vees and Warriors will do it all over again Saturday at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.
That will be the start of another four straight on the road for the Vees before launching a three-game homestand Oct. 18 versus the Vernon Vipers.
ICE CHIPS: Despite their 6-0 start, the Vees are only one point ahead of Wenatchee (5-0-1) and two up on Salmon Arm (5-0-0) in the Interior Division… Powell River F Levi Glasman leads the BCHL with 12 points, Trail F Kent Johnson has 11 and Danny Weight is tied with Salmon Arm F Noah Wakeford for third with 10 points. The Vees have five players in the top 20 of the scoring race. Weight and Alberni F Mitch Deelstra are tied for the league lead in goals with 6…Tickets for the Vees home opener against West Kelowna are available at the SOEC Box Office as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. Season tickets are available and come in several affordable options, including as low as $28 per month. Contact Vees director of ticketing and merchandise Laura Carleton at (250) 493-8337 ext. 4 for more information… Salmon Arm puts its perfect record on the line tonight as the Silverbacks visit West Kelowna in a 6 p.m. puck-drop.
