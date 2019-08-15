The team of Lorne Miller, Norm Metcalf, Tony Manzi, Norm Gettel and Alex McLennan triumphed by countback after a tie for first at the Penticton Golf and Country Club senior men’s day 5-man, 3 best nets outing on Wednesday.
Gettel carded the first hole-in-one of his career on No. 16 to help his team finish at 179.
Settling for second place was the team of Gord Barnes, Dave Killick, Bill Murray, Ritch Harvyl and Jim Forsyth.
Third place at 181 went to Tony Cobb, Bernie McCallum, Jake Van Weston, Bruce Anderson and Dave Mansell.
A total of 100 golfers took part.
