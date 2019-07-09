Penticton Dental Centre FC breezed past Brandt’s Creek Pub to lock down the first half title in the Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over division.
Ben Cougny scored his league-leading 15th goals and Mike Knight posted the shutout as Penticton beat Brandt’s 6-0 Monday at King’s Park.
Penticton finished the first half with a 10-1-0 record.
Herb Alex, Zico Pescada, Brad Farrell, Carlos Mendonca and Reid Jenkins also scored for Penticton.
Brandt’s Creek is in 11th place out of the 12 teams at 1-9-1.
Starting this Monday, the league will be split into A (top six) and B (bottom six) divisions with each team playing its division counterparts twice more. Playoffs will follow with all 12 teams qualifying.
