Harvey-Lister-Webb won the battle but TC Auto won the war.
Brian Johnston scored the shootout winner as HLW outlasted TC Auto 10-9 in a thrilling matchup between the top two teams in the Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League play Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
TC Auto picked up a point for the shootout loss and that was enough to clinch the regular season title – TC Auto leads HLW by seven points with only two games remaining.
Paul Borba and Derrick Webb produced hat-tricks, Johnston scored twice and Dave Cruickshank’s second of the game in the final seconds tied the game for HLW and forced the shootout.
Runaway league scoring leader Ben Cougny racked up four goals and three assists for TCA, Joe Kandola scored twice, Stefan Lang, Charley Mayer and Herb Alex tacked on singles and Venna Veselka had two helpers.
The story of the game was HLW goalkeeper Tom McGill. He denied scoring stars Kandola and Cougny in the last two rounds of the shootout – which HLW won 4-3 – and carded two more assists to take his remarkable offensive total to three goals and 15 assists while playing between the sticks.
TC Auto was awarded the Hometown Cup for clinching first, while Cougny is on his way to the scoring title with 42 goals and 86 points. Johnston is second with 70 points, which includes a league-high 49 goals.
In one other game, Phil Barata exploded for six goals and Penticton Lock and Key surged to a 6-0 lead before cruising past Theos 12-4.
Jerry Goncalves had a goal and three assists and Andre Jung, Mike Clift, James Fofonoff and fill-ins Cougny and Cruickshank also scored for PLK, which led 11-2 at halftime. Al Manning tacked on three assists.
Johnston had two, Carlos Mendonca and Nikos Theodosakis had solos and Rob Jackson two assists for Theos.
Theos is now just a point ahead of PLK in the battle to avoid last place in the four-team league.
In games this Sunday, it’s HLW taking on PLK at 10 a.m., and TC Auto facing Theos at 11:10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.