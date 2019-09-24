The Summerland Steam are looking for consistency. The Osoyoos Coyotes are looking for a win, or even a point.
The South Okanagan rivals clash for the first time this season Wednesday night as they open up a home-and-home series in a 7:35 p.m. puck-drop at the Sun Bowl Arena.
The teams also meet again Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Summerland is playing its first road game after going 2-2 in a season-opening four-game homestand. The Steam dropped a disappointing 7-3 decision to Castlegar Rebels on Sunday afternoon.
The Coyotes are 0-4 to start the season and are the only team in the league without a point. They’ve given up a league-high 25 goals after getting blitzed 11-1 Saturday in Revelstoke.
Osoyoos hosts the Kelowna Chiefs Saturday at 7:35 p.m.
