Home ice is starting to feel like home again for the Penticton Vees.
Captain David Silye logged a goal and two assists as the Vees beat the Vernon Vipers 4-1 Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre to earn a split of the weekend home-and-home series.
Conner Hutchison, Lukas Sillinger and Carson Kosobud also scored and Ethan Martini added two assists as the Vees (26-10-1) won their third straight home game.
The Vees opened up a seven-point lead on the Trail Smoke Eaters atop the Interior Division with the Vees still holding a game in hand.
Logan Cash scored for Vernon (19-13-1-1), who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. The Vipers are tied for fourth place with the Wenatchee Wild, two points behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Yaniv Perets turned aside 20 shots for his 16th win of the season while Reilly Herbst made 31 saves in taking just his third loss of the campaign.
Perets and the Vees had to weather an early storm as Vernon opened with a 6-1 advantage in shots.
The Vees righted the ship and opened the scoring at the 11:57 mark as Hutchison connected from Martini and Tristan Amonte.
The pivotal goal – which turned out to be the winner - came with just 26 seconds left in the first period as Silye bagged his 12th on the power play from Evan McIntyre and Jackson Niedermayer to make it 2-0.
The Vees opened it up to 3-0 just 1:37 into the second as Sillinger notched his 13th from Silye and Martini.
Vernon got some life when Cash scored at 3:05 of the third, but Kosobud snuffed out any hopes of a rally by making it 4-1 from Sillinger and Silye at 7:45.
The season series between the Valley arch-rivals is now tied 2-2, though the Vees have one more point for an overtime loss.
Silye, Sillinger and Martini were the three stars in front of 2,979 fans.
The Vees finish off their pre-Christmas slate with home games against the Powell River Kings (17-15-2-0) Friday at 7 p.m. and the Cowichan Valley Capitals (22-11-3-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Vees beat the Kings and Capitals earlier this season on the road.
Cowichan eliminated the Vees 4-2 in the first round of last season’s playoffs.
CJHL RANKINGS: After the weekend split with Vernon, the Vees slipped out of the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s top-20 weekly rankings though they were among five teams to receive an honourable mention.
The red-hot Coquitlam Express (30-5) jumped another three spots to No. 3. There are no other BCHL teams in the rankings.
The Brooks Bandits (Alberta) continue as the No. 1 ranked squad in the 131-team CJHL. Brooks has won nine straight and are 33-1-1 on the season.
Another AJHL side, the 29-3 Sherwood Park Crusaders remained at No. 2.
Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL) and Collège Français de Longueuil (Quebec) round out the top five after flipping spots this week.
WORTH THE WEIGHT: Vees forward Danny Weight is one of eight BCHL players named to Team West for the 2020 CJHL Prospects Game Jan. 14 in Hamilton, Ont.
The 15th annual CJHL Prospects Game selects 40 draft-eligible players from West and East, in conjunction with NHL Central Scouting, to form two teams.
Weight, 18, is in his first season with the Vees and is a ‘C’ listed skater by NHL Central Scouting. The Boston College commit is second on the Vees and seventh in the BCHL with 15 goals and 38 points in 37 games. The Lattingtown, NY native is tied for second in the league with eight power play goals.
Other BCHL players named include goalie Jackson Glassford (Alberni Valley), defencemen Ryan Helliwell (Langley) and Trey Taylor (Vernon), and forwards Ethan Bowen (Chilliwack), Kyler Kovich (Nanaimo), Luke Mylymok (Salmon Arm) and Luc Wilson (Cowichan Valley).
