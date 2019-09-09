Penticton Vees defenceman Evan McIntyre has committed to Ohio State University for the 2020/21 season.
McIntyre, 18, is in his second season with the Vees after joining the team in January during the 2018/19 campaign. The 5’ 10”, 179-pound rearguard has played in 20 total games with Penticton, scoring four goals and 12 points during that stretch, with two of the tallies coming on the power play.
The Oakville, Ont. native played two seasons at St. Andrew’s College, located in Aurora, On., where he logged 24 goals and 80 assists for 104 points in 139 games.
McIntyre moved on to begin his junior hockey career in the United States Hockey League with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, scoring two goals and seven points in 23 games before making his way to the South Okanagan.
“We are proud to have Evan commit to Ohio State and secure his collegiate future with the Buckeyes,” said Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson, “Evan is an outstanding person and a terrific student who has a great work ethic.”
“Personally, becoming a Buckeye is a dream come true,” McIntyre said. “It is a first-class school with an unbelievable hockey program that is very successful. They produce some of the best players across the country year in and year out.”
“The history and tradition of the school is recognized from all over,” McIntyre continued, “It is going to be an honour to attend and play hockey for such a prestigious school.”
The Buckeyes play out of the Big 10 conference and play their games in the Value City Arena located in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are led by head coach Steve Rohlik, who has been at the helm since the 2013/14 season and is entering his seventh season.
McIntyre is the 13th member of this year’s Vees to earn a scholarship.
