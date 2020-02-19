The 21st annual Winterfest dart tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51 on Ellis Street.
The competition features mixed doubles, and men’s and women’s singles and doubles.
The mixed doubles event goes Friday starting at 7 p.m. with registration closing at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, it’s men’s singles and women’s doubles starting at 10 a.m. with registration closing at 9:30 a.m.
At around 3:30 p.m., women’s singles and men’s doubles toes the line with registration closing at 1 p.m.
Organizers have added plenty of incentives this year with extra prize money, a consolation round in all five events and a great prize for recording a 170 out.
Food is available on Friday night, while there will be breakfast, lunch and a Ukrainian dinner on Saturday.
For more information, contact Dee at 250-497-5975 or text at 250-462-2490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.