The Glengarry Skating Club accumulated six medals at the BC/Yukon Super Series Autumn Leaves competition Oct. 17-20, in Chilliwack.
The local club posted one gold, two silver and bronze medals, along with eight personal-best performances at the four-day event.
Giselle Weisheit led the way with gold by virtue of 17.51 points in Star 5 girls 13-and-under. Club mate Erin Hipolito was fourth in the event with a personal-best 15.61 points.
In Star 2 girls, Anna Begin and Kaitlyn Pittendreigh each skated to silver medals with Begin posting a PB.
Saki Smith had bronze with a PB 33.61 points in Star 10 women with club mate Meagan Kimbrel coming fourth with a PB 32.42 points.
Other bronze medals went to Lauren Bitte (Star 8 women) with a PB 27.37 points and Molly Mitchell with a PB in Star 3 girls.
Other Glengarry results:
Star 4 girls under-10: Noa Kan, 5th.
Star 4 boys: Micah Rodrigues, 6th (PB).
Pre-Novice women: Jocelyn Erdt, 16th, with a PB 43.15 points (14.46 short program and 28.69 free program).
Pre-Juvenile Women: Payten Ferguson, 11th, 18.06 points.
